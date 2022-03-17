Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.60

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Baader Bank downgraded shares of Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Ceconomy ( OTCMKTS:MTTRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter. Ceconomy had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 44.97%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th.

Ceconomy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. The firm’s brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe and Others.

