Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the February 13th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CYAD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.41. 91 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,855. Celyad Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $7.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87.
CYAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.78 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Celyad Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Celyad Oncology from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celyad Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.
Celyad Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.
