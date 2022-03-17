Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the February 13th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CYAD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.41. 91 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,855. Celyad Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $7.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87.

CYAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.78 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Celyad Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Celyad Oncology from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celyad Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celyad Oncology stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Celyad Oncology SA ( NASDAQ:CYAD Get Rating ) by 139.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Celyad Oncology worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

