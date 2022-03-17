Centamin’s (CEY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 108 ($1.40) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CEY. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.56) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.46) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 120 ($1.56).

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 91.96 ($1.20) on Wednesday. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 123.65 ($1.61). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 94.12. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.98%.

In related news, insider Mark Bankes bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($32,808.84).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

