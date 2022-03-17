Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Short Interest Down 27.8% in February

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the February 13th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 115,370 shares of company stock worth $1,867,138.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 437.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 37,670 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 495,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 245,245 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 107,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 54,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

