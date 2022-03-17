Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.16) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.84) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

LON:CAML opened at GBX 216.50 ($2.82) on Monday. Central Asia Metals has a one year low of GBX 187.47 ($2.44) and a one year high of GBX 386 ($5.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of £381.10 million and a P/E ratio of 9.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 224.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 233.64.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.