Cesar Cernuda Sells 14,000 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $86.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,008. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.72 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

