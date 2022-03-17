CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Increased to $131.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $91.00 to $131.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.30.

NYSE CF opened at $88.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,383,811 shares of company stock worth $111,289,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 89,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $189,152,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

