CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Shares Down 6.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $88.91 and last traded at $88.99. Approximately 61,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,464,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.93.

Specifically, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,383,811 shares of company stock worth $111,289,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average of $65.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $189,152,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $154,078,000. Standard Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $122,096,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,820,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 702.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after acquiring an additional 885,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

