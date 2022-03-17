Chainswap (ASAP) Market Capitalization Tops $822,690.13

Chainswap (ASAP) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0427 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainswap has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chainswap has a total market cap of $822,690.13 and approximately $13,522.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainswap Profile

Chainswap is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,258,350 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Chainswap Coin Trading

