Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQ) Short Interest Down 15.2% in February

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the February 13th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the third quarter worth $39,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the third quarter valued at $8,937,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,227,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 alerts:

CNTQ stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. is based in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.