Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Price Down 5%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $154.49 and last traded at $155.53. Approximately 13,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 584,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.68.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 113.05 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.86 and its 200-day moving average is $163.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chart Industries ( NASDAQ:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Chart Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

