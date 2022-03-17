Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Price Down 5%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $154.49 and last traded at $155.53. Approximately 13,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 584,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.68.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.13.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 113.05 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.86 and its 200-day moving average is $163.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Chart Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLS)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
