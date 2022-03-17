Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.70. 336,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,492. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $137.88 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.03%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 385.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 83.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 398.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.