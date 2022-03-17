Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $156.73 and last traded at $156.94. 423,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,810,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.72.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $307.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.88 and a 200 day moving average of $120.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Doman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $1,750,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 10,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 237,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after buying an additional 19,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $754,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

