China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Down 20.4% in February

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,013,200 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 1,273,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 389.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNPPF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get China Overseas Property alerts:

China Overseas Property stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. China Overseas Property has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property management services. It operates through the following segments: Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business. The Property Management Services segment relates to the provision of property management services, such as security; repairs and maintenance; cleaning and garden landscape maintenance for residential communities including mixed-use properties; commercial properties; government properties; and construction sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.