Christie Group (LON:CTG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $107.92

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Christie Group plc (LON:CTGGet Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.92 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 104.50 ($1.36). Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.36), with a volume of 5,084 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a market cap of £27.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 108.67.

About Christie Group (LON:CTG)

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.