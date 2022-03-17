Christie Group (LON:CTG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $107.92

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.92 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 104.50 ($1.36). Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.36), with a volume of 5,084 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a market cap of £27.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 108.67.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

