CIBC Boosts Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target to C$31.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DRETF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.81.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.0656 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

