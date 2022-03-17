CIBC Boosts Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$60.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$58.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Imperial Oil from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.73.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $42.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $47.72.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2673 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

