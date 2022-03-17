CIBC Lowers Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$25.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ISV. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Information Services from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

TSE:ISV traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.71. 1,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,226. The stock has a market capitalization of C$397.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89. Information Services has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$33.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

