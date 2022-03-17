CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Down 5.4%

CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.58. Approximately 2,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 196,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

CINC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20.

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

