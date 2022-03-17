CION Invt (NYSE:CION) Shares Gap Up to $13.97

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.97, but opened at $14.50. CION Invt shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 234 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from CION Invt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. CION Invt’s payout ratio is 73.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CION. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CION Invt during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Invt during the 4th quarter valued at $901,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CION Invt in the 4th quarter worth $3,269,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CION Invt in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in CION Invt in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About CION Invt (NYSE:CION)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

