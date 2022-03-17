Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.81 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.14.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

