CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CI&T Inc. is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc. is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil. “

Get CI&T alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI&T presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:CINT opened at $17.07 on Monday. CI&T has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at $836,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at $1,491,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at $17,219,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at $2,067,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CI&T (CINT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.