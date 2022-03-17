Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues Earnings Results

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Citi Trends updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.400 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.600 EPS.

Shares of Citi Trends stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,829. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18. The stock has a market cap of $299.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

In other Citi Trends news, CEO David N. Makuen bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 450 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.78 per share, with a total value of $31,401.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,150 shares of company stock worth $218,280 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citi Trends by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,384,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 120.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,839 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 49,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTRN. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett cut Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

About Citi Trends (Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.