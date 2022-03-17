CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Shares Down 4.4%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 2,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CITIC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

