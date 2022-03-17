Citigroup Lowers Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $115.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $175.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.50.

NBR stock opened at $134.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.12. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $171.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. The firm had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($23.82) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -31.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

