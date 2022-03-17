Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Short Interest Update

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CLAR opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $876.78 million, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79. Clarus has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLAR. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarus in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Clarus by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after buying an additional 25,785 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 33.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 173.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

