Clever Leaves (CLVR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CLVR opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Clever Leaves has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLVR. dropped their price target on Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Clever Leaves by 567.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 92,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

