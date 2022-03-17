Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

CLPR stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $148.58 million, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Clipper Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

