Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Update

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 153,100 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 123,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.12. 78,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,108. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLPR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Clipper Realty by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Clipper Realty by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Clipper Realty by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

