CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3072 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNHI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

