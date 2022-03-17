Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($67.03) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

NYSE CCEP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,817. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

