Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have GBX 1,900 ($24.71) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 2,500 ($32.51).

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Coca-Cola HBC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($42.39) to GBX 3,130 ($40.70) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola HBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,276.54.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

CCHGY stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $39.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.