Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Short Interest Up 24.5% in February

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the February 13th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 20.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on Codex DNA in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:DNAY traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $10.45. 7,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 14.93 and a quick ratio of 14.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.75. Codex DNA has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNAY. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Codex DNA by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Codex DNA by 1,245.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the third quarter worth about $47,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

