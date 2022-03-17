Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the February 13th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 150.5 days.
OTCMKTS CGECF opened at $61.62 on Thursday. Cogeco has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $79.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97.
Cogeco Company Profile (Get Rating)
