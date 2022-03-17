Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Cogent Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,751. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $221.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $8,600,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 598,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

