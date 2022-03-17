Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

CCOI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Shares of CCOI opened at $63.19 on Thursday. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.73.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.855 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 332.04%.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 113,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 9.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 13.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

