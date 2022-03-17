Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $138.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.25.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $130.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $98.23 and a 12 month high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $513,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 406,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,491,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colliers International Group (CIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.