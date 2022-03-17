Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,906 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.

