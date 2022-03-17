Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $174.52 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $458.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.16.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

