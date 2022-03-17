Comerica Bank Boosts Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 13.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 1,653.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $35.81 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $181.92. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.28.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

