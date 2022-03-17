Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of TrueBlue worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in TrueBlue by 4.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 411,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth $491,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 82,822 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 71,856 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 3.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $66,398.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $985.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.48. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average is $27.72.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $621.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

