Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Scholastic worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Scholastic by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 578,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 93,497 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 521,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after buying an additional 39,742 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the third quarter worth $1,091,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the third quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 21,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.85. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $43.71.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCHL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

