Comerica Bank Sells 602 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of American Woodmark worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 1,476.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $105.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.93. The stock has a market cap of $974.21 million, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 2.12.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,031 shares of company stock valued at $864,236. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

