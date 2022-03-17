Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of Comfort Systems USA worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 21.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 69,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 138.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,366,000 after purchasing an additional 263,460 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 149,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

FIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $91.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.10. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $103.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

