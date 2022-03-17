Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) PT Lowered to €7.80 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €8.80 ($9.67) to €7.80 ($8.57) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Commerzbank from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €7.00 ($7.69) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €9.10 ($10.00) to €11.70 ($12.86) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Commerzbank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €9.00 ($9.89) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

CRZBY stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRZBY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerzbank by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerzbank in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Commerzbank by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter.

Commerzbank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.