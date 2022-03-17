Community Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Community Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Berry Global Group makes up 1.7% of Community Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 144.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 93,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,826,000 after acquiring an additional 381,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 193,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BERY traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.54 and a one year high of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.88.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Berry Global Group (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

