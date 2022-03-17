Community Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Community Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 62.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 191.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 24.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCNCA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $991.20.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider West Ludwig bought 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $725.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,879.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $31.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $758.13. 111,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $641.30 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $791.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 79.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.49%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile (Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.