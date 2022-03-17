Community Capital Management LLC Sells 944 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Community Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 36,667 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,262 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.41. The stock had a trading volume of 21,207,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,249,843. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.