Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,293 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 759.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 132,615 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 73.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2,158.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 228,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

