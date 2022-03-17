Comparing Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) and Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XL Fleet and Horizon Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XL Fleet $15.60 million 20.03 -$60.61 million $0.18 12.28 Horizon Global $782.12 million 0.16 -$31.72 million ($1.18) -3.97

Horizon Global has higher revenue and earnings than XL Fleet. Horizon Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XL Fleet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for XL Fleet and Horizon Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XL Fleet 0 1 0 0 2.00 Horizon Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

XL Fleet presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 442.99%. Given XL Fleet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Horizon Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.7% of XL Fleet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Horizon Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Horizon Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares XL Fleet and Horizon Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XL Fleet 184.55% -13.89% -12.53% Horizon Global -4.06% N/A -6.84%

Volatility & Risk

XL Fleet has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Global has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Horizon Global beats XL Fleet on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XL Fleet (Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Horizon Global (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America. The Horizon Europe Africa segment includes operations primarily in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Romania and South Africa. The company was founded by Brian P. Campbell on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

